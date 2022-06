Drugs worth Rs 15 crore destroyed on International Day against Drug Abuse in Assam

On the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse a large quantity of drugs worth Rs 15 crore were seized and destroyed on June 26 in Nagaon district. The drugs include, 1.642 kg heroin, 6933 g brown sugar, 35.740 kg cannabis, 7948 cough syrup bottles, 1,63,880 tablets, 202 g morphine.