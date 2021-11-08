Drugs-on-cruise case NCB vigilance team to question witness Prabhakar Sail

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) vigilance team, led by NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh, arrived in Mumbai on November 08."I will not take names but all those who are needed will be called (for questioning). I expect Prabhakar Sail to come today (for questioning)," said Gyaneshwar Singh on durgs-on-cruise case.