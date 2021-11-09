Drugs-on-cruise case NCB to examine several witnesses

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) DDG Gyaneshwar Singh, who is probing the drugs-on-cruise case said that more witnesses will be examined in the matter in the coming days. “We visited some spots yesterday, Prabhakar Sail joined inquiry. Things couldn't be completed, so we're speaking to him again today. Statements of two more witnesses being recorded today. More witnesses will be examined in the days to come,” said Gyaneshwar Singh to mediapersons.