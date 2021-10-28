Drugs-on-cruise case NCB’s witness Kiran Gosavi detained in Pune

Kiran Gosavi, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, has been detained by Pune Police. “Kiran Gosavi has been detained,” said Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on October 28. Gosavi has been detained by the Pune Police three days after he claimed he would surrender at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. A case was registered against Gosavi with Faraskhana Police Station of Pune city on May 19, 2018, for allegedly committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money.