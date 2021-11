{"id":"2917974","source":"DNA","title":"Drugs business grew in Maharashtra during Devendra Fadnavis tenure: Nawab Malik ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik on November 01 slammed former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis by saying drug business grew under his tenure in the state.\r

“One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was financial head of famous River song by former CM's wife Amrita Fadnavis. Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure,” he said.","summary":"Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik on November 01 slammed former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis by saying drug business grew under his tenure in the state.\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-drugs-business-grew-in-maharashtra-during-devendra-fadnavis-tenure-nawab-malik-2917974","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003471-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov21v20.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635758102","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 02:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 02:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917974"}