Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha Counting of votes underway for Presidential Poll

The counting of votes for the 15th Presidential Poll is underway at the Parliament House. The counting of votes commenced at 11 am on July 21. The counting is underway in Room No 63 at the Parliament House. The result of the contest between Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha to be declared today.