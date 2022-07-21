Search icon
Droupadi Murmu in-law’s house converted into boarding school

NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu’s life is full of ups and downs but her firm resilience made her what she is today. She will be the first tribal president of India if elected. However, miseries have engulfed Droupadi Murmu throughout her life. Her husband and two sons passed away at an early age but alone stood against all odds to emerge as one of the prominent tribal leaders of the country. Murmu converted her in-law's residence into a boarding school for rural students in the memory of her husband and two sons. Tribal girls and boys get free education in that boarding school.

