Droupadi Murmu as NDA Presidential Candidate Proud of alumna say Odisha school students

With hours to go for the counting of votes to take place to elect the 15th President of India, students of Government Upper Primary School, Uperbeda (Rairangpur) on July 20 said that they are proud of their alumna, NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Droupadi Murmu has become a role model for most of the students of her state. Students of the Government Upper Primary School said, “She studied in this school and is now going to be the President of this country. We are very happy and very proud. She is an inspiration. We too want to make it big when we grow up.” The counting of votes for the Presidential election will take place on July 21.