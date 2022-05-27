Drone will increase quality content in media tourism sectors PM Modi

While attending the ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022’ in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27 said that the use of the drone technology will increase the quality and content in sectors like media and tourism. “The use of drones is going to increase in almost all the areas and sectors. Drone will also increase the quality and content in sectors like media and tourism,” the PM said.“Every month I organise a Pragati meeting with government officials. I also urge the government officials to show me the live demonstration of the projects. This helps in easy coordination,” he added.