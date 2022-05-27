Drone can help security forces farmers Jyotiraditya Scindia at Drone festival

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on May 27 while addressing India’s biggest drone festival ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022’, spoke about drones and its importance in different sectors.“Drones is an idea whose time has come in India. “Technology first”, but more important is “People first”, says PM. While, a drone can help security forces in maintaining security, it can also help farmers. We have brought new drone rules and released a drone space map,” PM Modi said.“It is estimated that the drone industry will reach Rs 15,000 crore turnover by the year 2026. Today, there are 270 drones, start-ups in India,” he added.