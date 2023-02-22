Search icon
“Drip, drip, drip…” Jaishankar explains how an extremist image of India was created

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar explained how an extremist image of India was created. He said, “You know what is happening is, just like I told you this drip, drip, drip how do you shape a very extremist image of India, of the government, of the BJP, of the Prime Minister.”“Many things happened in Delhi in 1984. Why didn’t we see a documentary on that? If that was your concern, suddenly you felt one day like okay, I am very humanistic, I must get justice for people who have been done wrong. So, don’t kid yourself. This is politics at play,” he added.

