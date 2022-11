Drink alcohol, smell thinner...but save water: BJP MP Janardhan Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from the Rewa Constituency of Madhya Pradesh is making headlines for his bizarre remark on water conversation. “Lands are running dry of water, it must be saved. Either eat gutka, consume liquor, smell thinner, sulesan (a kind of adhesive), or eat Iodex but understand the importance of water,” said Janardan Mishra during a water conservation workshop.