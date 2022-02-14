Dream of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ will not come true even till ‘Qayamat’, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 14 responded to his tweet and said that their dream of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ will not be fulfilled even till the ‘Qayamat’.Speaking to ANI, CM Yogi said, “For those dreaming of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, this is New India under the leadership of PM Modi. New India is for the development of all, but appeasement of none. It will run as per the Constitution, not Shariat. ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ ka sapna Qayamat ke din tak sakar nahi hoga.”Speaking to ANI, CM Yogi said, “The system should run as per the Constitution. We can't impose our personal religious beliefs and choices on the country and its institutions. Can I ask all employees in UP to wear ‘bhagwa’? Dress code must be enforced in schools.” Taking to Twitter, the CM had said, “Those who dream of ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, ‘religious fanatics’ of ‘Talibani thinking’ tie this knot...whether they stay or not. India will run according to the constitution, not according to Shariat.”