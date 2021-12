Dream of crores of Indians is coming true: JP Nadda while talking about Ram Temple

After arriving in Ayodhya, BJP national President JP Nadda said Ram Temple is a dream of crores of Indians and that is being realised. “It was heart's desire that a grand Ram Temple be built. It's a matter of joy that the dream of crores of Indians are being realised. After the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, a meeting of CMs was held. All of us wanted to have a darshan of Ram Lalla,” said JP Nadda.