Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana, his associates held by Delhi Police

Delhi Police crime branch has arrested a rewarded gangster namely Anil Dujana and his two associates Sachin Gujjar and Rakam Singh. They were planning to commit a revenge murder in Mandawali area of East Delhi. Anil Dujana has a reward of Rs 50,000 in a criminal intimidation case in Noida and a reward of Rs 25,000 in an extortion case in Bulandshahr, UP. The police team received secret information that one dreaded gangster who was previously involved in around 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and Arms Act is hiding in the Mandawali area. On this information, a raiding party reached the hideout, where they found Sachin Gujjar in a suspicious manner. During the interrogation, he gave away the information on gangster Anil Dujana. On this, the police team apprehended him along with one other associate Rakam Singh and recovered two loaded semi-automatic pistols with 9 live cartridges.