DRDO will be facilitator for in-house research, development of private sectors: Rajnath Singh

While addressing a DRDO seminar on ‘Preparing for the Future’, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 14 said, “Now DRDO has a new role. It will not only provide service for defence research and development but will also be a facilitator for the in-house research and development of private sectors.” “DRDO is working to prevent various present and upcoming dangers in a very futuristic and first-of-its-kind approach. We are adding a new chapter in technological warfare like IT, AI, and robotics, every day,” he added.