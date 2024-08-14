DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile The Defence Research and Development Organisation conducted a successful test-firing of MP-ATGM on August 13. According to DRDO officials, the test took place at a field firing range located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan . The MP-ATGM is a shoulder-launched missile system designed to neutralize enemy tanks and armored vehicles The anti-tank missile is a low-weight, fire-and-forget missile and is launched from a man-portable launcher, integrated with thermal sight. Reportedly, the MPATGM, which is launched using a tripod, is designed for a maximum range of 2.5 km and a launch weight of less than 15 Kg. The ATGM system is well-equipped with day/night and top attack capability. Earlier, The missile's successful trials were conducted on April 14