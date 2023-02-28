DRDO data leak Odisha Police recover crucial information while interrogating official

On February 24, a senior technical officer of ITR was arrested on the charges of sharing strategic critical information with foreign powers. The court had sent him to 4-day remand.SP Balasore informed that some crucial information has been recovered from the arrested ITR officer during the investigation. “During the interrogation, we received some crucial information. On the basis of this, we are doing a technical analysis of the data. Six electronic gadgets are sent for forensic analysis and further action shall follow, said Sagarika Nath, SP, Balasore.