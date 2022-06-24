Draupadi Murmus selection as Presidential candidate will send good message to tribal society Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on June 24 referring to the Presidential election said that NDA’s decision for selecting Draupadi Murmu as Presidential candidate will send a good message to the tribal section of the society. Speaking to ANI, Bommai said, “Draupadi Murmu is NDA's candidate for Presidential election. She is from a humble background and is well educated and has good skills as legislator. NDA has taken an appropriate decision, it will send good message to tribal section of society.”