Draupadi Murmu's selection as Presidential candidate shows BJP’s commitment towards marginalised people: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on June 24 said that selection of Draupadi Murmu as NDA’s candidate for the Presidential Election showed BJP’s commitment to uplifting people on margins of society. “Draupadi Murmu is NDA's candidate for the Presidential Election. It shows BJP's commitment to uplifting people on margins of society. Various welfare and development work for tribal being done under leadership of PM Modi in the country,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.