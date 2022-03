Dr Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Pramod Sawant on March 28 sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second consecutive term. State Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai administered Oath of Office and Secrecy to Dr Pramod Sawant at an event organised at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Panaji. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and senior BJP leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony.