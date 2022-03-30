Dr Archana committed suicide due to police’s negligence: Rajasthan Health Minister

Reacting on the controversy over the suicide of Dr Archana, Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on March 30 said that she committed suicide due to Police’s negligence. “Women doctor committed suicide because of police’s negligence. They shouldn’t have booked her under Sec 302 (murder charges) when SC has already ruled that under the said section case can’t be filed against doctors,” he said. Dr Archana allegedly committed suicide after she was booked under Section 302 in connection with death of a pregnant woman at the hospital in Dausa, Rajasthan.