Downpour, strong winds lash Kallakurichi, normal life affected in Tamil Nadu

Normal life was affected after heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed the Ulundurpet area of Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu on July 10. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu on July 11. The Regional Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Tamil Nadu for the next two days.