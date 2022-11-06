Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Double engine govt to be formed again in Himachal, says Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami holds a campaign in Kullu in support of BJP candidates as part of ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ for upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh. “BJP will come to power in Himachal Pradesh and once again double engine government to be formed. People want the development work started by BJP to continue. Those who ruled for 55 years have cheated people and done scams whereas, under PM Modi, states have rapidly progressed,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday birthday: 6 times the Liger actress burned the internet with her sexy looks
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Miyawaki Forest and Maze Garden, new attractions at Statue of Unity: IN PICS
Skin problem: What are the 6 different types of acne?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer mythological epic postponed, Om Raut announces new release date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.