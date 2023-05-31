“Don’t you feel that minorities Dalits and tribals are feeling insecure” Priyank Kharge

Congress leader Priyank Kharge on May 31, reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Muslims that he made in the US. He said that minorities are feeling insecure in the country. While speaking to media persons, Priyank Kharge said, “Don’t you feel that minorities, Dalits and Tribals are feeling insecure? SCs, STs, backwards, and minorities all are feeling like second-grade citizens in the country.” Earlier, Rahul Gandhi on his 10-day tour to the US, addressed the Indian diaspora at an event titled ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ in San Francisco. While addressing the event, he said, “Rahul Gandhi in response to a question from ‘Bay Area Muslim community’ says that the way Muslims are feeling attacked, he can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, Tribals are feeling the same and what is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in the 1980s.”