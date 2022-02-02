Don’t want to be Hema Malini, RLD Chief on BJP’s offer

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Jayant Chaudhary on February 01 in Mathura hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the party’s inaction towards UP Home Affairs Minister Ajay Mishra. “I don't want to be Hema Malini, what will you get by pleasing me? What have they (BJP) done for the families of 7 farmers, why is (Ajay Mishra) a minister?” the RLD Chief said. UP Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases.