“Don’t politicise it” Wife of Pulwama martyr on Digvijaya Singh’s question over surgical strikes

The wife of Pulwama attack martyr Hawaldar Naseer Ahmad, Shazia Kausar slammed Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh and asked him not to politicise the issue. Speaking to ANI, Kausar said, “Many soldiers have sacrificed their lives, their family only knows how they’re surviving now. Politicians shouldn’t be politicising this, such questions mustn't be raised. We are proud of those soldiers.”