Don't mess with us: Mamata Banerjee's message for Opposition on Eid

While addressing a public gathering in Kolkata on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished Eid-ul-Fitr to the people of West Bengal. In her speech, she hit out at Oppositions and said, “Tyaag ka naam hai Hindu, Imaan ka naam hai Musalman, Pyaar ka naam hai Isaai, Sikhon ka naam hai Balidan. Ye hai hamara pyaara Hindustan. Iski raksha humlog karenge. Jo humse takraega wo choor choor ho jaega. Ye hamara slogan hai”. She further added, “There is nothing to be scared. Muddai Lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai. Sometimes when the sun rises, its rays are very harsh but later it fades away. Don't be scared, the faster they captured EVMs, the quicker they will go away.”