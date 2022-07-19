Search icon
Don’t know why I am being stopped from going Singapore, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 18 demanded the Centre to take back GST levied on food products. Addressing media persons, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I am an elected MLA. I don't understand why am I being stopped (from going to World Cities Summit). Singapore government has called me to tell them about Delhi model- growth of services in health & schools. This will promote the country on an international level.” “I demand the central government to take back GST applied on materials of everyday use of basic food products, it is not right. Delhi government is the only one that is providing any respite from growing inflation through its many schemes,” he added.

