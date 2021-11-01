{"id":"2918002","source":"DNA","title":"Don’t hurt sentiments of people: MP Home Minister to designer Sabyasachi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra appealed fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to “not to hurt sentiments of people.” This comes after the fashion designer retracted his label's advertisement campaign of a Mangalsutra collection after Mishra issued a \"24-hour ultimatum.\"“Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the objectionable advertisement after my post. If he repeats such a thing, then direct action will be taken, no warning will be given. Appeal to him and those like him to not hurt sentiments of people,” said Narottam Mishra.","summary":"Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra appealed fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to “not to hurt sentiments of people.” This comes after the fashion designer retracted his label's advertisement campaign of a Mangalsutra collection after Mishra issued a \"24-hour ultimatum.\"“Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the objectionable advertisement after my post. If he repeats such a thing, then direct action will be taken, no warning will be given. Appeal to him and those like him to not hurt sentiments of people,” said Narottam Mishra.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-don-t-hurt-sentiments-of-people-mp-home-minister-to-designer-sabyasachi-2918002","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003502-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov01v21.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635768902","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 05:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 05:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918002"}