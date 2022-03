Dogra Front stages protest in Jammu demanding inquiry on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits

Dogra Front staged a protest in Jammu demanding inquiry on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits on March 14. Protesters were seen holding placards with lines ‘Punish the culprits who were involved in Kashmiri Genocide’. They also burnt the portraits of Indian standup comedian Kapil Sharma as he refused to invite ‘The Kashmir Files’ team on his show.