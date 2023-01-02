Search icon
Dogra Front stages protest against firing incident, IED blast in Rajouri

Dogra Front staged a protest against the firing incident and IED blast in Rajouri on January 02. The protesters burnt Pakistan’s flag in Jammu. On January 01, 4 civilians were killed in a firing incident by men who barged into the houses of the victims in Rajouri. Another incident happened in less than 24 hours, where one child is dead and 5 are injured in the IED blast. The incident took place in the early morning hours of January 02

