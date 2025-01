Dog saves owner from tiger attack in Madhya Pradesh

In a testament to dogs’ unconditional love for their owners, a pet dog in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni rescued his owner from a tiger. The incident took place in Piparwani village where 22-year-old Pancham Gajba and his brother had gone to the nearby forest to relieve themselves. A big cat pounced on Gajba, his pet dog kept barking at the tiger until the wild animal retreated. Even though the canine managed to rescue his owner, Gajba sustained serious injuries on his hand.