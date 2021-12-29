Doctors' strike: Patient services hit for 12 consecutive days amid rising Omicron cases

Doctors protesting against the delay in college allotments after the NEET-PG medical exam continued their demonstrations for the 12th consecutive day. As third wave looms, nearly 45,000 doctors waiting to join hospitals due to delayed NEET-PG counselling. Doctors claim they are working with 33% workforce in the hospitals. Doctors also claimed that their duty hours at times stretch upto 48-hours without break. Meanwhile, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged doctors to call off their strike. He said, Centre is engaged with the Supreme Court to quickly resolve the EWS quota issue.