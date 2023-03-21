Doctors hold protest against Rajasthan govt over Right to Health Bill in Jaipur

Doctors took to the streets to protest against the proposed bill by the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on March 21 in Jaipur over the Right to Health Bill. Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd.The Right to Health Bill, which the government claims is intended to make expensive medical procedures accessible to economically disadvantaged groups, will worsen the quality of health services, said the protesting doctors.