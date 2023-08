Do you want to see the "Sturgeon Moon", first Supermoon of August? know all details here | Space

Skywatchers are in for a celestial delight as August arrives with not one but two full moon. August's first full moon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," will shine brightly in the sky on August 1. The supermoon phenomenon makes it slightly larger and brighter than a typical full moon.

