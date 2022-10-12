Search icon
DNA | Zoom, Indian Army dog, an example of heroism

Zoom, The Indian Army dog, kept fighting with the terrorists even after getting hit by two bullets. He is an assault dog and the most trustworthy member of the Army. Watch this brave story of Zoom

