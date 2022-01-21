DNA : Zee Opinion Poll - These 5 big things will be there in Punjab elections

First thing- This time there will be a tough competition in Punjab. And no party will get majority. Secondly - Aam Aadmi Party can be in the role of kingmaker. Third thing- Congress can suffer tremendous loss this time. Fourth thing- Congress's vote share can be transferred to Aam Aadmi Party. Fifth thing - breaking the alliance with BJP in support of the farmers' movement has proved to be the right decision for the Akali Dal.