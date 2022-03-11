DNA Yogi-Modis new era in UP

Another thing was noticed in these results today. And that is Pro Incumbency Wave. Till now, only Anti Incumbency Wave i.e. anti-government wave was discussed on news channels in elections. But today's results showed that there can be a great wave in support of the government and the party as well. In the four states where the BJP had governments, it got such a big victory because of this Pro Incumbency Wave.