हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
DNA | Yogi Adityanath's big decision ahead of Navratri
Watch the full video for an analysis on Yogi govt’s decision to hold a recitation of Durga Saptashati and Akhand Ramayan during Chaitra Navratri.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
RRR
Virat Kohli
Naatu Naatu
Popular Stories
More
Watch: Indian-origin singer cooks and serves dosa during lecture, netizens react
Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 38,999 in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale after Rs 30,901 discount
Netflix announces season 3 of Kota Factory, Delhi Crime, Mismatched, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, details inside
Watch: Saif Ali Khan and family leave for vacation, Kareena Kapoor twins with son Taimur
India top arms importer in the world: Defence think-tank SIPRI report
Most Viewed
More
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t h...
Sizzling hot videos and photos...
'Painted in love': Hardik Pand...
Underarm bowling incident: Wha...
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winner...
Speed Reads
More
Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, known for playing Khopdi in Nukkad, passes away at 70
53-year-old woman's decomposed body found in plastic bag in Mumbai's Lalbhaug, daughter taken into custody
Wordle 634 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 15
NEET PG 2023 Result declared at natboard.edu.in: Toppers list, counselling, expected cut-off
Meta to lay off 10,000 more employees just four months after 11,000 job cuts
Most Watched
More
News Wrap, Feb 05...
Budget 2023: What changes can be expected in the insurance s...
Turkey Earthquake: India sends emergency response equipment ...
2 interstate drug smugglers arrested in Shahjahanpur, Uttar ...
From Kargil War To Death Sentence: A look at the life of Pak...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall