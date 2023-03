DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Lok Sabha MP Anupriya Patel focuses on strength and future of women

In the inaugural DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023, Lok Sabha MP Anupriya Patel applauded DNA for recognising the achievements of women game changers who have been successful in creating a better future. She focused on the breaking performance of the women in all the fields and how the half population of the country is excelling in almost all the domains.