{"id":"2920945","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: Will there be a Crypto ban in India now?","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"The Government of India will introduce the Cryptocurrency Bill in Parliament in the winter session starting from November 29. The bill seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies in the country. Know from Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, how right this move of the government will be for the investors.","summary":"The Government of India will introduce the Cryptocurrency Bill in Parliament in the winter session starting from November 29. The bill seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies in the country. Know from Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business, how right this move of the government will be for the investors.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-dna-will-there-be-a-crypto-ban-in-india-now-2920945","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/24/1006716-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2411_2311_ZNYB_DNA_CRYPTO_CURRENCY_WITH_ANIL_SINGHVI_YT.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637728203","publish_date":"Nov 24, 2021, 10:00 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 24, 2021, 10:00 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920945"}