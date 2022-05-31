Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DNA: Will India really become Congress-free?

In 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the BJP gave the slogan of 'Congress-mukt Bharat'. Today after 8 years you will see that the country is almost free from Congress.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.