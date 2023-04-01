हिंदी में पढ़ें
DNA | Why was the Bengal police quiet amid stone pelting?
Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, was accused of allowing those who threw stones at the Ram Navami parade in Howrah to get away with it. Watch the full video to know more.
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
