Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

Residents in Gurugram face a harrowing experience, as heavy rain caused severe waterlogging, flooding roads, common areas, and basements. Residents' welfare associations were forced to hire pumps to drain flooded areas. The rainfall was the highest since 1982. Waterlogging has been a recurring problem in the city, despite authorities' claims to address it. Watch today's DNA episode.

