Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DNA: Why 300 trees were uprooted in Delhi storm?

300 trees got uprooted due to severe intensity storm and rains in the National Capital Delhi. The surprising thing was that all the trees that were uprooted had less soil in their roots

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.