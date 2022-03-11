DNA Who will take responsibility for the defeat of Congress

Today a big question is also about the accountability of these leaders. In Punjab, Congress was contesting the elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, but when the party lost, they have no accountability. The Uttar Pradesh elections were fought under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, but the performance of the Congress was worse than in 2017. In 2017, the party won 7 seats but this time it was reduced to two seats. Now the question is whether Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will resign from the post of party general secretary in Congress taking the responsibility of this defeat?