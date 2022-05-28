Search icon
DNA: Who is responsible for defamation of Aryan Khan?

Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got a clean chit in the drug case today. NCB has not included Aryan Khan's name in its chargesheet filed in the court.

