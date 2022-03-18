DNA When will the Gandhi familys responsibility be decided on defeat

Sonia Gandhi has demanded in Parliament that misuse of social media should be stopped in elections and platforms like Facebook and Twitter are putting democracy in danger. Earlier, Congress used to say after losing elections that EVMs have been hacked. But this time Congress is saying that social media platforms have hacked democracy. And she has lost because of the propaganda going on on social media. This is a completely new excuse for electoral defeat.