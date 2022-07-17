हिंदी में पढ़ें
DNA: What's the controversy about Tricolor in Jammu and Kashmir?
People against national flag in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming it to be BJP flag. Refuses to hoist flag at their homes amid 'Har Ghar Tiranga Scheme'
